EndBadGovernance protesters slump in court

There was a mild drama at a Federal High Court in Abuja, on Friday, as no fewer than four children, among the 76 defendants, billed for arraignment over their involvement in the August #EndBadGovernance protest held across the country, collapsed during their trial.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the protest, which began on August 1 to demand for good governance, ended on August 10.

The Inspector-General (I-G) of Police had, earlier charged 11 of the protesters before Justice Emeka Nwite of a sister court on alleged treason, intent to destabilise Nigeria, conspiracy to commit felony and inciting mutiny, among others, which are punishable under Section 97 of the Penal Code.

The protesters were arrested in Abuja, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Sokoto and Gombe over the 10-day protest which resulted in violence and killings in parts of the country.

However, when the matter was called on Friday, I-G’s lawyer, Audu Garba, informed the court that the matter was slated for arraignment of the 76 defendants, who had been in detention.

Shortly after they were called into the dock to take their plea, four of the children slumped in the open court.

The four of them were Usman Fatihu (21 years), Muhammed Yahaya (14 years), Muktar Ishak Alhassan (16 years) and Mustapha Ibrahim (18 years).

They are 68th, 74th, 75th, and 76th defendants respectively in the 10-count charge bordering on treason, among other offences.

The trial judge, Obiora Egwuatu, abruptly stood down the trial and rose.

Justice Egwuatu came back after some minutes later to continue with the trial.(NAN)