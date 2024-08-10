EndBadGovernance protesters return to Abuja on last day

The #Endbadgovernace protesters in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital city, have returned to the streets The demonstration was previously halted, as normalcy returned to the city. In…

The #Endbadgovernace protesters in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital city, have returned to the streets

The demonstration was previously halted, as normalcy returned to the city.

In pictures seen online, the protesters carried placards, some of which read, “End Bad Governance in Nigeria,” “Nigerians are tired of bad leaders,” and “Return Fuel Subsidy” among others.

Daily Trust had reported how the Take It Back Movement, one of the key organisers of the #EndBadGovernance protest, scheduled Saturday for a one-million-man march across the 36 states and the FCT Abuja to climax the 10-day mass action.

In a statement in Abuja late Thursday, National Coordinator of the movement, Sanyaolu Juwon, said: “The Take It Back Movement (TIB), side-by-side with other organisers and organisations will on August 10, lead a monumental one-million-man protest in each of the 36 states of Nigeria and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja.

“This event will mark a critical juncture in our nationwide EndBadGovernanceInNigeria campaign, which began on August 1, 2024.

“It started as a planned 10-day protest but has evolved into a sustained and widespread movement, drawing participants from every corner of Nigeria and the diaspora.”

Daily Trust reports that the protest, which was aimed at drawing the attention of the governments at all levels to the hardship bedevilling the citizens, started on August 1 and is expected to end on Saturday.

Although the protest was hijacked by criminal elements, the exercise recorded large turnout across the country, especially in the northern states.

Despite the appeal by President Bola Tinubu in a nationwide broadcast on Sunday, asking the protesters to back down and give his administration more time, the protest had continued in Abuja, Rivers, Lagos and some other parts of the country.