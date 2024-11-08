EndBadGovernance protest: Reps Minority Caucus Demands Compensation, Sanctions Over Detained Minors

The Minority Caucus of the House of Representatives on Friday demanded compensation for minors detained by the police for three months over alleged charges of terrorism, treasonable felony and arson for participating in the #EndBadGovernance protest.

The caucus also called for investigation, prosecutions and punishment of the actors including individuals and government agencies involved in the ordeal of the minors and other youths who took part in August protest.

The statement jointly signed by Minority Leader Rep. Kingsley Chinda; Minority Whip, Dr. Ali Isa J.C; Deputy Minority Leader, R Aliyu Madaki, and Deputy Minority Whip, George Ozodinobi, stressed the need for accountability and compassionate support in addressing the incident, which has drawn national outrage and international concern.

SPONSOR AD

While commending President Tinubu for the release of the protesters, the Minority Caucus, called for a thorough investigation and punishment of individuals and government bodies responsible for the youths’ detention, labeling the actions taken against them as “despicable, callous, and inhumane.”

According to the Caucus, anyone involved in detaining the youths for 95 days—a time they could have spent pursuing their education or vocations—should be held accountable.

This, the Caucus asserts, would serve as a public deterrent to prevent similar actions in the future.

The Caucus further lamented the psychological toll and potential health effects the youths may have suffered during their detention.

It urged the government to provide therapeutic support and medical care to assist the youths in reintegrating with their families.

Additionally, the Caucus advocated for reparation packages to alleviate the hardship and emotional distress faced by the youths and their families during the period of detention.

“Conscious of the psychological trauma, and health challenges the children may have experienced, we appeal that quality reformatory therapy sessions, and medical support be advanced to them as they unite with their respective families.

“Also, we call for immediate reparation packages to the children and their families to ameliorate the untoward hardship, pain, and emotional torture suffered during the period of unlawful incarceration”, the statement said.