EndBadGovernance protest: Northern senators hail Tinubu for ordering release of minors

Northern Senators have commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for ordering the release of minors involved in EndBadGovernance protest in the country recently.

Chairman of Northern Senators Forum, Abdulaziz Musa Yar’adua, in a statement on Monday said President Tinubu’s directive for the release of the minors is a demonstration of his commitment to protect the rights and well-being of Nigerian youths.

The senators also urged leaders in the North to prioritise the safety and education of their children and create an environment where they can grow and thrive, free from harm and exploitation.

SPONSOR AD

The statement read in part, “On behalf of the Northern Senators Forum, I wish to most respectfully commend President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR for his prompt action in ordering the release of minors arrested and detained during the #EndBadGovernance protests.

“By his directive to the Attorney-General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi, to expedite the release process, this is a welcome development, and we appreciate the president’s leadership in addressing this critical issue.

“I would also like to acknowledge the efforts of leaders in the North who have worked tirelessly to secure the release of these minors.

Their dedication and advocacy

have been instrumental in bringing this matter to the forefront, and we are grateful for their commitment to the welfare of our young people.

“Let us work together to ensure that our youth receive the support and resources they need to become active contributors to Nigeria’s growth and development.”