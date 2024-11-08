EndBadGovernance protest: No law prohibits prosecution of minors – AGF

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, has weighed in on the controversy surrounding the arraignment of young #EndBadGovernace protesters for treason.

Speaking on Thursday in Abuja during the commissioning of Law Corridor’s new office complex and the presentation of a book on the modern Nigerian legal system, the AGF said the arraignment of the minors was within the confines of Nigerian law.

“No law in this country says a minor cannot be tried, and I have also heard suggestions that they should go to a family court,” Fagbemi noted.

The trial of 119 protesters, including minors aged between 14-17 years, had been condemned by Nigerians and international organisations.

The minors had since been released and reunited with their families following the order by President Bola Tinubu.

The AGF insisted the matter was serious and commended the president for ordering the release of the protesters.

He said Tinubu Tinubu was compassionate, hence his order on the release of the minors despite “facts” that security agencies possess on the protest.

The attorney general said: “The study of the law and the constitution leaves you no other conclusion than that the federal high court has jurisdiction in matters bordering on treason and related issues. So, whatever the situation, the president has closed the chapter by his decision to have these young men released.

“The president was very compassionate; he is a father and a grandfather. If you look at the facts in the possession of the security agency, you would marvel.

“But the president said, despite all this, ‘I have children, grandchildren,’ and that motivated his passion to release them and also enable them in some ways.

“So the credit goes to him for showing compassionate consideration in releasing the young chaps.”