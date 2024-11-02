EndBadGovernance: NCoS denies detaining minors in adult facility

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has denied reports that juvenile #EndBadGovernance protests defendants were detained in adult custodial facilities at the Kuje Custodial Centre in Abuja.

The young protesters, reportedly aged 12 to 15, were brought before the Federal High Court in Abuja on Friday by the Nigeria Police Force.

The defendants, who were part of the #EndBadGovernance protests, faced 10 serious charges, including terrorism and an alleged attempt to overthrow the government.

The hearing saw some of the minors fainting before Justice Obiora Egwuatu.

Following the presentation of their case, the judge granted bail to 67 out of the 76 minors, setting bail conditions at ₦10 million each.

Justice Egwuatu had ordered that underage defendants be placed in a borstal facility while adults are remanded in standard cells until their bail conditions were met.

However, reports suggested that the Kuje facility lacked the required borstal accommodations.

In a statement on Saturday, NCoS spokesman, Umar Abubakar, clarified that these reports were misleading and assured that the service adheres to strict standards when managing juvenile offenders.

He said the Nigerian Correctional Service Act 2019 mandates that juveniles not be held in adult facilities and that facility superintendents are authorised to reject new intakes if a centre has reached capacity.

He assured that, in line with global best practices, none of the juvenile defendants were detained in adult cells.

Abubakar urged the public to disregard misinformation on this issue, reiterating the NCoS’s commitment to professionalism and respect for human rights.

“There are misleading reports making the rounds in some sections of the media purporting that the suspects who were arraigned before Justice Obiora Egwuatu at the Federal High Court, Abuja Division, for treason, during the End Bad Governance protest that held in August 2024, were remanded in one of the adult custodial centres in Abuja.

“The said report has no iota of truth as the Service operates based on best correctional and global practices.

“To set records straight, the Nigerian Correctional Service Act 2019 has empowered the Controllers of Corrections as well as Superintendents-in-charge of Custodial Centres not to admit juveniles in facilities meant for adults.

“The Act also mandates the Service to reject more intake of inmates where it is apparent that the custodial facility in question is filled to capacity.

“The Service wishes to inform the public that the said suspects were rejected and none of the suspects was remanded in adult custodial facilities as insinuated by the said report,” he explained.

He further assured that the NCoS continues to uphold the United Nations Minimum Standards for the Treatment of Juvenile Offenders and would ensure the safe and appropriate accommodation of all detainees in line with these principles.