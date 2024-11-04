EndBadGovernance: Police arraign minors, others in Borno for treason

The police have arraigned 19 suspects including 3 minors before Justice Aisha Mohammed Ali at the State High Court 10, Maiduguri, Borno State, for allegedly participating in the #EndBadGovernance protests in August.

This is coming amidst pressure on the federal government to drop charges against the minors arrested for participating in the same protests against hunger and high cost of living which eventually became violent in some states, leading to looting of shops and public places.

According to the charge sheets, the three minors range from 14 to 17 years old.

The defendants were arraigned by the Borno State Government in two separate charges bordering on treason and using social media to defame the state governor and incite citizens against the state.

The minors, according the state prosecutions, were among the seven people that conspired to form a social media group “Zanga-zanga” (protest) on Whatsapp and Tiktok, where they allegedly agreed to take arms against the state, which is punishable under Section 79 of the Borno State Penal Code Law, 2023.

Eleven defendants were accused of displaying Russian flag in public, contrary to Section 42 and punishable under Section 76(b) of the Penal Code Law of the state.

However, when the charges were read to the defendants, they all pleaded not guilty.

In his submission, the defence council, Barrister Yakubu Alhaji Adamu, called for an accelerated hearing, pointing out that the accused had already spent over 90 days in the police detention.

“It’s only when the accelerated hearing is given to this case that justice shall be given to these young people and minors arraigned before the court.

“By this, the case will be faster and judgement will be delivered within a short period of time. That is why we applied for it,” he said.

The presiding judge, adjourned the case to November 18, 2024 for the continuation of hearing.

She also directed that the minors be taken to juvenile home, while the adult defenders be remanded in prison till the next sitting.