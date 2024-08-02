EndBadGovernance: Peter Obi Denies leading Abuja protest

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in last year’s elections, Peter Obi, has denied leading the August 1 protest against hunger and rising cost of living in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

On Thursday, the youth-led nationwide protest to call on President Bola Tinubu to look into their plight kicked off.

According to the organisers, it was supposed to be a peaceful demonstration.

However, the protest has resulted in deaths and destruction of properties that could be valued at hundreds of millions of naira.

At least 14 people were killed in major cities of some states while the demonstrations were being held.

Besides, hoodlums took advantage of the protest to loot valuable items belonging to both public and private entities.

A video of Obi purportedly taking part in the protest in Abuja, went viral.

In a series of posts via X on Friday, Obi said it was an attempt to blackmail him.

According to him, the video was taken during his visit to the Labour Party headquarters, where he mediated a clash between the LP and the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

“Another video circulating online, supposedly showing me leading a protest in Abuja, is also false. The video was actually taken during my visit to the Labour Party HQ, where I mediated a clash between the Labour Party and the NLC.

“The video was conveniently edited to create a false narrative, and those responsible have been paid to spread this misinformation. This kind of misinformation has no place in our democracy, where truth and honesty should prevail.”

The former Anambra governor said mischief makers also twisted another video to suit their motive to suggest that he declared war on Northerners.

He said: “I have noticed some deliberate and well-orchestrated efforts by some persons to blackmail me into conforming to some of their nefarious agendas.

“Their dubious moves have led to the false circulation of a video from my recent keynote speech at the installation of Rotarian Professor A. U. Nnonyelu in Anambra state.

“They have twisted the video to suit their motive to suggest that I declared war on Northerners when, in fact, I spoke about declaring war on economic stagnation, insecurity, and corruption.

“Similarly, and deeply disturbing, I have read genocidal threats on X against the Igbo tribe, calling for their relocation.

“Let me pointedly warn that such rhetoric threatens our unity and is fundamentally opposed to our Constitution, which guarantees every Nigerian the right to live and work freely anywhere in the country.

“Those in authority must show leadership and urgently speak out against such divisive rhetoric.”