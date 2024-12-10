EndBadGovernance: NHRC reports lawyers involved in minors’ prosecution 

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) says it has reported the lawyers involved in the prosecution of minors arrested in the #EndBadGovernance protests to relevant bodies for disciplinary action.

The Executive Secretary of the NHRC, Dr Anthony Ojukwu, who stated this during the ceremony to mark the 2024 International Human Rights Day in Abuja on Tuesday, said “we believe disciplinary action is being taken against them.”

Ojukwu also announced that the commission receives over two million complaints yearly, which is a sign of the growing awareness of rights by Nigerians.

SPONSOR AD

He noted that during the post #EndSARS protests in Lagos, commission investigated complaints of rights violations and made the government to pay over N500 million in compensations to victims amd ensured disciplinary actions were taken against indicted police officers.

“Right now if you violated human rights you will pay for it. Nigerians should keep on fighting for their rights; you can call our telephone line toll free,” he added.

Also speaking, the United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Mohammed Fall, said there was an increase in conflicts, anger and suffering globally, leading to human rights violations.

He assured that the UN would continue to take remedial action based in normative principles, which have been adopted by member states.