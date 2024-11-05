EndBadGovernance: NAPPS seeks to offer scholarships to 32 released minors

The National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS) says it is willing to offer scholarships to the released 32 minors throughout their secondary school.

Daily Trust reports that the minors were among the 76 defendants charged with treasonable felony before a Federal High Court in Abuja after protests against hardship, which lasted from August 1 to 10, turned violent in some parts of the country.

Appreciating President Bola Tinubu for the release of the minors, the association’s Chairman, Board of Trustee (BoT), Alhaji Abdulmumuni Kundak, disclosed this on Tuesday at a press conference in Lagos, emphasising the need for education to enlighten the minds of young ones about national cohesion and prepare them for a better future for the country.

SPONSOR AD

He said, “On behalf of NAPPS members nationwide, we use this opportunity to appreciate the President, Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for the release of the detained 32 minors arrested during the #EndBadGovernance protests. In response to that, the leadership of NAPPS Nigeria is prepared to grant the affected minors scholarships up to secondary school level.

“We also applaud the President on the newly released entrepreneurship curriculum for pupils in vasic schools. The need for skill acquisition for the development of Nigeria cannot be overemphasized.”

He stressed that the association would collaborate with relevant agencies to verify the details of the minors, saying it would help to determine their classes.

“We have tasked ourselves that depending on where they exist, if they are from Lagos, they will be given a place to study in Lagos. If there are people from Bauchi, some of them will have a place to study free of charge. This is something we are doing. We will liaise with the authorities concerned to give us the list of those people and confirm if they have not finished primary and secondary schools,” he said.

The association’s National President, Chief Abayomi Otubela, appreciated efforts of the new Board of Trustees approved by the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), warning private schools’ owners operating below standard to desist.

“We expect a situation where excellence is our standard, where there is no room for mediocrity. We expect a situation where the respect for rule of law is paramount in our association, where a board of trustees will set an agenda and will be able to stand by it,” he said.