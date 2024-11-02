EndBadGovernance: N10m bail for minors absurd – Kwankwaso

Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and leader of the Kwankwasiyya movement, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has expressed displeasure over the bail condition imposed on the #EndBadGovernance protesters.

In a post on his Facebook page, Kwankwaso expressed shock over the condition of the suspects which he described as a violation of their fundamental human rights.

He said, “I am shocked by the arraignment of 67 minors by the Nigeria Police Force at a court in Abuja, for alleged participation in the End Bad Governance Protest.

SPONSOR AD

“These children, who are obviously malnourished and need medical attention have been subjected to a cruel experience when they should be in school.

“The arraignment of such number of minors in their states is highly unusual and negates every tenet of the protection of human rights and dignity.

“As leaders, it is our duty to protect the most vulnerable among us, particularly children, women, old and the needy. And the government should not be at the forefront of this violation.

“I am particularly appalled by the stringent conditions set for their release, it is absurd that a teenager is ordered to source for 10 million Naira and a grade 15 civil servant for bail.

“The Child’s Rights Act 2003, Section 11, protects the dignity of every child and protects them from any physical, mental or emotional injury, abuse, neglect or maltreatment.”

He therefore called on the authorities to review the situation and release the suspects to their families.

“I request that the relevant authorities should immediately review their charges so that they can go back to their families and be responsible citizens. Finally, I will like to call on the Federal Government to face the challenges of banditry, kidnapping, Boko Haram, lack of stable electricity and excruciating economic policies rather than putting children behind bars.”