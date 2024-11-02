EndBadGovernance: Minors who slumped in court staged it – IGP

The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, says the minors who fainted in court before their arraignment did it deliberately.

Daily Trust had reported how protesters who were arrested during the August 1 to August 10 #EndBadGovernance demonstration were brought to a Federal High Court in Abuja, on Friday.

While four of them, including two minors slumped, and were taken to hospital, 114 protesters of them were granted N10 million bail each with two sureties each in like sum.

The incident has sparked criticism both domestically and internationally.

Egbetokun, in a statement dated November 1, signed by Force Spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi, on his behalf affirmed that, under Nigerian law, individuals who have reached the age of criminal responsibility are accountable for their actions, regardless of their age.

According to the IGP, the charges against the suspects included destruction of public property and threats to national security, among others.

While urging citizens not to show any form of bias in the case, he assured that the police would remain transparent throughout the legal process.

He said, “Today, an unexpected incident in court saw six of the suspects suddenly rush out and faint, drawing media attention in a deliberate and scripted manner to attract negative attention.

“Medical aid was promptly provided to these individuals, demonstrating the Police Force’s commitment to the welfare of those in its custody, irrespective of the allegations they face.

“While committed to upholding justice, the Nigeria Police Force remains sensitive to the rights of all individuals, including young persons. Under Nigerian law, individuals who have reached the age of criminal responsibility are answerable for their actions, regardless of their age.

“This principle aligns with global practices, where accountability is upheld for young individuals who commit serious offences. As seen in other jurisdictions, including the United Kingdom, age does not exempt individuals from facing legal consequences. However, each case is approached with empathy and in accordance with human rights standards.

“The NPF has recently arraigned 76 individuals in court on charges including terrorism, arson, and treasonable felony. These serious allegations encompass offences such as the destruction of public property and threats to national security. In managing the detention and arraignment of these suspects, the NPF has rigorously adhered to legal provisions to ensure fairness and accountability under the rule of law.

“The suspects were initially presented in court, where they were formally charged, and a remand order was issued by the court. Throughout this process, the Police have worked to balance justice with compassion, ensuring that each suspect’s basic rights and privileges are respected, including access to medical care and other necessary provisions.

“The NPF acknowledges public interest in this case and assures the public that our officers will maintain professionalism throughout the legal process. The public is encouraged to view this case without undue bias, as the Force remains focused on a transparent pursuit of justice. The Nigeria Police Force is committed to aligning with best practices, upholding both the rule of law and respect for human dignity.”