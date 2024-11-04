✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
News

#Endbadgovernance: Minors must be released and compensated, Tijaniyya leader tells Tinubu

some of the minors during their arraignment in court on friday
some of the minors during their arraignment in court on friday
    By Maryam Ahmadu-Suka, Kaduna

The Youth Leader of the Tijaniyya Islamic Movement in Africa, Sheikh Ahmed Umar, has called on President Bola Tinubu, to as a matter of urgency, issue an ‘Executive order’ for the immediate release of the minors being held in connection with the #Endbadgovernance protest.

Sheikh Umar in an interview with newsmen in Kaduna, condemned the Federal Government’s action while expressing outrage regarding the arraignment of minors on treason charges.

According to him, the minors’ detention for over 90 days is unjust, saying, “It is a bad signal to see a 10-year-old child, who does not know their right from left, charged with an offense expected of a 50-year-old.”

SPONSOR AD

“We call on President Bola Tinubu to issue an executive order for their immediate release and compensation. Those children must be released and compensated. We hope President Tinubu will listen to this call,” he said.

Umar, who was chairman during the Northern Youth Summit organized by the National Youth Alliance in Kaduna, further emphasized the need for youth participation in governance, citing the country’s pressing challenges.

He noted that with the youth in charge, Nigeria could navigate through its numerous challenges including security and unemployment.

Umar, therefore, urged Nigerian youths to wake up and take charge of their inheritance.

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

Breaking NEWS: Nigerians can now earn US Dollars. Earning $15,000 (₦25 million naira) Monthly as a Nigerian is no longer complicated.


Click here to start.
More Stories