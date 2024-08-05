EndBadGovernance: Group begins nationwide special prayer in Kano over hardship

Following the deterioration of the peaceful protest against hardship in the country, a group of youths has commenced special prayer sessions in Kano. Daily Trust…

Following the deterioration of the peaceful protest against hardship in the country, a group of youths has commenced special prayer sessions in Kano.

Daily Trust gathered that the residents have gathered across different locations to observe the prayer aimed at seeking divine intervention in the country’s situation.

Recall that the planned nationwide peaceful protest had been marred by a series of violent attacks on public and private properties across some states, resulting in looting, killings and injuries.

Similarly, it was gathered that a nationwide prayer and fasting has been billed to hold on August 12, 2024.

According to one of the organisers, Mubarak Ibrahim the day “has been proposed to be a National Prayer Day. We will perform extra prayers and observe a day of fasting, praying to Allah to forgive us for our sins and have mercy upon us.

“We believe in the power of prayers and that’s the only thing we have to confront this situation. The President’s speech was not felt in any way to bring succour to the people.

“What we plan is to start by Friday across all states in the country and recite the holy Qur’an up till Saturday and we wake up to fasting on Monday. We are currently in talks with Islamic leaders in states for venues and how it’s going to be. This is not a sponsored effort but a voluntary youth-led initiative.”