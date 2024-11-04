Endbadgovernance: Coalition calls for release of arrested minors

The Coalition of Nigerian Youths on Security and Safety Affairs (CONYSSA) has condemned the detention of some minors during the Endbadgovernance protest and called on the federal government to release them.

The National Publicity Secretary of the association, James G. Fatoye, who made the call at a briefing in Abuja, said the minors were exercising their constitutional rights to peaceful assembly and freedom of speech.

He said their detention is an affront to the fundamental principles of democracy and human rights.

He said, “Across Nigeria, youths have to take to the streets to voice their frustrations regarding issues affecting their lives, including insecurity, unemployment, and economic hardship. Unfortunately, some of these peaceful demonstrators, particularly minors, were apprehended and detained by security forces.” he said.

He said the coalition expressed grave concern over the arrest and continued detention of the minors, noting that their prolonged detainment could have severe psychological impacts and may infringe upon their educational and developmental progress.

“The youths of Nigeria, including these minors, are not criminals but patriots, who are advocating for a better Nigeria,” said Amb. Ade Mario Emmanuel, Director General for CONYSSA.