EndBadGovernance: APC support group seeks sanction for protesters who raised Russian Flag

The Director General of the Confederation of APC Support Groups (CASG), Prof. Kailani Muhammad, has said that protesters who raised ‘Russian’ flag during the nationwide hardship protest should face punishment to serve as a deterrent.

Daily Trust reports that the display of the Russian flag during the 10-day protest which started on August 1 gained momentum in Kano, leading to a crackdown on the brains behind the trend.

A man believed to be producing the flag was among those arrested by security agents.

The Russian Embassy in Nigeria had, however denied any involvement with the use of its flag by the protesters.

Briefing newsmen in Abuja, Kailani condemned the act in totality.

He said: “The EndBadGovernance nationwide protest, initiated by the youth on July 1, 2024, underscores this urgent need. However, we must ensure it does not escalate into a crisis, as crisis management is far more costly than conflict resolution.

“Historically, we have witnessed events such as the Tiv Massacre, the Wild-Wild West of the 1960s, and the Nigerian Civil War from 1967 to 1971. Although Nigeria has survived these challenges, the nation continues to bear the scars.

“Many of the protesting youth lack direct experience of these historical events, making it our responsibility to caution against actions that could destabilize the country and incite chaos. Nigeria is a sovereign nation and there is no way Nigerians should raise another country’s flag while exercising even their fundamental rights.

“I earnestly appeal to Nigerian youth to forgo bitterness and engage in constructive dialogue with the government regarding their concerns. There is no doubt that the nation faces significant challenges, including widespread hunger.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is aware of these issues and, as a responsive leader, has begun implementing measures to address them. He has initiated the distribution of 20 trailers of 25 kg bags of rice to each of the 36 states and the FCT.”