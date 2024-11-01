EndBadGovernance: AGF intervenes, takes over casefile from police

The Federal Government has intervened in the case of #EndBadGovernance protesters who were arraigned earlier in the day.

Daily Trust had reported how protesters who were arrested during the August 1 to August 10 #EndBadGovernance demonstration were brought to a Federal High Court in Abuja, on Friday.

While four of them, including two minors slumped, and were taken to hospital, 114 protesters of them were granted N10 million bail each with two sureties each in like sum.

Justuce Obiora Egwuatu admitted them to bail after hearing the defence lawyers’ application and the prosecution’s submission.

The case was subsequently adjourned to January.

Videos of minors among the suspects have triggered outrage among Nigerians. Human rights activists, civil society groups, politicians, social commentators are among those who have criticised the Tinubu administration over the issue.

In a statement on Friday night, Lateef Fagbemi, Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, said he had directed a transfer of the case file from the police.

He added that the process to bring the adjournment forward had commenced.

“It has just come to my notice that the police have arraigned those arrested in connection with the endbad governance violent protest in court for various offences including treason. There are some issues my office will need to look into regarding the matter to enable me take an informed decision.”

“I am aware that the court has remanded the defendants in detention centres and adjourned the case to January. It is not within my power to vary the order of the court remanding the defendants in detention centres and adjourning the case to January. I have, however, directed the Nigeria Police to transfer the casefile to my office and hand over same to the Director of Public Prosecution of the Federation (DPPF) tomorrow, Saturday 2nd November, 2024.

“I have further directed the DPPF to immediately put machinery in motion for consideration of the court to bring the adjournment date forward (an earlier date).”