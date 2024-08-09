End unlawful siege to CDHR office, Amnesty Int’l tells security operatives

Human Rights group, Amnesty International, has asked security operatives to end the siege laid to the office of Committee for the Defence of Human Rights…

Human Rights group, Amnesty International, has asked security operatives to end the siege laid to the office of Committee for the Defence of Human Rights (CDHR).

In a statement on Friday, Director, Amnesty International Nigeria, Isa Sanusi said: “Amnesty International is deeply concerned by the unlawful invasion of the Ikeja Lagos office of the Committee for the Defence of Human Rights (CDHR) This coming days after the headquarters of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) was ransacked, is a dangerous dimension to the attacks escalating attacks on human rights. Human rights defenders are increasingly at the risk of violations by security agencies.

“Apart from forcing businesses around the area to abruptly close, the siege is also preventing CDHR from doing its vital work of promoting freedom. Such attacks on human rights defenders and their offices sends a message that authorities condone these violations. Commanders of security Lagos security agencies involved in this siege must be held to account for abusing their power.

“The office of the human rights defenders has been under the siege of dozens of heavily armed policemen, soldiers and other security personnel since 5:00am. The Nigerian authorities must investigate this incident and give clear directive to the security personnel to immediately vacate the office.”

Sanusi said as of 4:30 pm on Friday, heavily armed contingent of policemen, soldiers and other security personnel were still laying an unlawful siege to the area around the office of CDHR in Ikeja, Lagos.