End sit-at-home order in South East, Ebonyi gov begs army

Ebonyi State governor, Francis Nwifuru, has appealed to the new General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the 82 Division, Nigerian Army, Enugu, Major General Oluyemi Olatoye, to take decisive action to end the persistent sit-at-home protests that have crippled economic activities in the South East.
The sit-at-home order, introduced and enforced by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), a non-state actor, has significantly disrupted business and movement across the five southeastern states, especially on Mondays, since 2021.
Governor Nwifuru made the appeal on Saturday when Major General Olatoye paid him a courtesy visit at the Government House, Abakaliki.
The governor urged the military and other security agencies to introduce a reward system to boost the morale of their personnel, acknowledging their dedication to maintaining security in the region.
Major General Olatoye said he assumed office as GOC of the 82 Division on January 27, 2025, and that his visit to Ebonyi was aimed at understanding the operational landscape and strengthening inter-agency collaboration.
“The purpose of this visit is to familiarise myself with the operational environment, understand sector-specific challenges, and foster inter-agency and inter-service collaboration,” he said.
