End of the road for PDP, says Melaye

The leadership crisis rocking the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the country took another twist on Saturday with former Kogi West senator, Dino Malaye, predicting…

The leadership crisis rocking the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the country took another twist on Saturday with former Kogi West senator, Dino Malaye, predicting its end.

Malaye accused the acting national chairman of the party, Iliya Damagum, its national secretary, Samuel Anyanwu and national organising secretary, Umar Bature of irredeemably destroying the party.

Posting on X, the former lawmaker further alleged the commercialisation and privatisation of the PDP by the leaders.

“End of the road for PDP as Damagum, Bature and Anyanwu irredeemably destroyed the party.

“We will talk about the commercialisation and privatisation of PDP. PDP is now once upon a time”, the tweet reads.

There were indications that the PDP National Working Committee (NWC), might sanction Damagum and Anyanwu for an alleged letter to the Court of Appeal in Port Harcourt over the crisis in the party.

The letter was seen as an anti-party activity with some party leaders, including members of the National Executive Committee (NEC), calling for action against the duo.

But, on Thursday, Damagum warned that nobody could intimidate him to resign.

He said those calling for his resignation were only enhancing his popularity adding that he would speak at the appropriate time.

Speaking at the inauguration of the National Reconciliation and Disciplinary Committees, the acting chairman berated those spreading misinformation about NWC operations.

“Let me send a message to everyone talking about Damagum this, Damagum that—I cannot be intimidated. The more you mention me, the more popular I become,” Damagum said.