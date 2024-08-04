‘End of an era’, Owolabi Salis mourns Onyeka Onwenu

American-based Lawyer and Public Affairs Commentator, High Chief Owolabi Salis, has joined millions of Nigerians mourning Onyeka Onwenu, celebrated songstress, who passed on to Glory after performing at the birthday celebration of her friend, (Dr.) Mrs. Stella Okoli.

The Ikorodu-born Lagosian who also holds the title of Onyema Ndigbo Gburugburu of Etiti Mgboko in Abia State, described her exit as the passing of an era, adding that at the height of her fame and glory, she set the entertainment scene ablaze with her electrifying showmanship that made her the adorable idol of enthusiastic vast mass of fans across the vast Nigerian landscape.

He described Onyeka as not just a goddess of songs, but a multi-talented genius and all-rounder, who excelled as a veteran reporter, writer, actress, coupled with her outstanding intellect, eloquence and oration. She radiated a supreme confidence, faith and self-assuredness that was rare to come by”

“Not only was she an exemplary symbol of womanhood, she was an illustrious child of Igboland, a pride of Nigeria, Africa and the Black race,” said the Ikorodu-born Igbo-titled High Chief.

He lamented that “the dramatic suddeness with which she passed on was such that leaves one in a cryptic puzzle that defies any attempt to comprehend let alone unravel. This was a woman who in one breadth was full of life, and just before you could say J-A-C-K,she had already bade a painful but glorious bye for the surreal realm of eternity.

“This is why for a woman who in her lifetime,not only radiated life,but was the epitome of life herself,one cannot but lament the dreary prospect that henceforth,one would have no option than to refer to her in the past tense.This is why I felt highly touched not only as a fellow Nigerian compatriot but more particularly as an Igbo-titled High Chief”said Salis.