End marginalisation at Hadejia-Jama’are River Basin Authority

This is a clarion call on the federal government under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to look into the affairs of the Hadejia-Jama’are River Basin Development Authority regarding marginalisation in appointments.
The Hadejia-Jama’are River Basin Development Authority (HJRBDA) is a governmental organisation in Nigeria responsible for the management, development and utilization of water resources within the Hadejia-Jama’are River Basin of which Bauchi State is one.
The primary objectives of HJRBDA include water resource development for irrigation, flood control, and water supply, as well as promoting sustainable agriculture and rural development.
Other states within the purview of HJRBDA include Kano and Jigawa but Bauchi State has over two-thirds of the activities of this parastatal but unfortunately, Bauchi State, in the last 20 years, has received the least number of projects from the authority.
Also, less than 15% of the workforce of over 200 at the authority comes from Bauchi State. Kano State had the privilege of heading the authority, and so also Jigawa State. It is now the turn of Bauchi State.
Bauchi State has competent people who can play the role.
Ending this denial of access to Bauchi at the HJRBDA will no doubt bring an end to agitations from people of the state and create a sense of belonging and inclusion in the affairs of such an important organ of government.
Alh Bashir Adamu (Garkuwan Dalibai) wrote from Bauchi
