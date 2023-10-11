Encomiums as Media Trust Group honours retired Company Secretary

The management of Media Trust Group last night honoured its former Company Secretary/Legal Adviser, Kabiru Bala, who retired from the establishment after 14 years of…

The management of Media Trust Group last night honoured its former Company Secretary/Legal Adviser, Kabiru Bala, who retired from the establishment after 14 years of service.

The event, which took place at the corporate head office of the company in Abuja, was attended by members of the Board of Directors of the company, management and staff members as well as friends of the celebrant.

In his remarks, the chairman of the Board of Directors of the company, Malam Kabiru A. Yusuf, described Bala as a hardworking person from whom the company immensely benefitted.

Yusuf, who noted that the company was not sending Bala off but rather sending him forth as a worthy ambassador, wished him well in his future endeavours.

The Group Chief Executive Officer of the company, Mounir Gwarzo, said the retired company secretary had done the organisation proud with his commitment and dedication to its service.

The GCEO enjoined the retired CS/LA to remain a worthy ambassador of the organisation.

Also speaking, Malam Mannir Dan-Ali, a member of the MTG Board of Directors, expressed satisfaction with the quality of services offered by the retiree, noting that “he steered the company as legal adviser through turbulent times.”

According to Dan-Ali, the celebrant played a critical role in preventing the company from falling into many libel cases.

Others who gave their farewell messages included the GED, Finance and Corporate Services, Malam Nura Daura; the GED, Digital and Editorial, Malam Naziru Mika’ilu as well as friends of the celebrant.

In his vote of thanks, the retired company secretary expressed appreciation to the board and management of the company for giving him the rare opportunity to serve.

He pledged to remain a worthy ambassador of Media Trust Group wherever he finds himself.

