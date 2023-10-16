Enact law that will Force civil servants to marry more wives, cleric tells Jigawa lawmakers

Ali Rabiu Ali

A renowned Islamic cleric, Sheikh Aminu Baba Waziri, has called on lawmakers to enact a law that will compel civil servants on Level 12 to take additional wives.

He made the call in a sermon at Takur Commercial Mosque in Dutse, Jigawa State.

He said from the number of available women within society, there is need for men to consider adding more wives for the betterment of society.

Sheikh Waziri lamented that despite the availability of women, both widows and those who are unmarried but are willing to get married, men, especially those who have married, are not adding wives.

He explained that marriage is considered one of the most important institutions in Islam, stressing that both the Quran and the Sunnah of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) emphasize its importance and the value it holds in the eyes of Allah.

Citing the Holy Quran, he said: “Allah says in Chapter 4:3 “You fear that you shall not be able to deal justly with the orphans, marry women of your choice, two, or three, or four; but if you fear that you shall not be able to deal justly (with them), then only one, or that which your right hands possess. That will be more suitable to prevent you from doing injustice.”

