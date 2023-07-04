Empowering the youth: Six low-hanging fruits for President Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu’s tenure brings forth immense potential for reinvigorating the economy, bolstering young people’s businesses, and generating more job opportunities for the youth. However,…

President Bola Tinubu’s tenure brings forth immense potential for reinvigorating the economy, bolstering young people’s businesses, and generating more job opportunities for the youth. However, to effectively tap into these opportunities, the government must prioritize private sector growth, agriculture, encourage entrepreneurship, promote vocational skills, and enhance transparency.

There are several low-hanging fruits that can be implemented immediately to cushion the effects of some of the economic decisions so far taken.

Promoting private sector job creation:

President Tinubu’s administration should consider relaxing certain taxes and regulations that burden small-scale businesses. By reducing the tax burden, entrepreneurs will have more resources to reinvest in their businesses and create job opportunities.

Additionally, granting financial grants to profitable and capable small-scale businesses rather than offering loans can provide the necessary impetus for growth and expansion.

Enhancing transparency in government’s job recruitment:

The recruitment process for federal agencies should be made open and transparent, ensuring equal opportunities for all qualified candidates. By eliminating favouritism and nepotism, talented young individuals can secure positions based on merit, leading to a more skilled and efficient workforce in government institutions.

Agriculture as catalyst for youth empowerment:

Agriculture presents vast potential for job creation and economic growth. President Tinubu’s administration should prioritise agricultural development by providing young people with the necessary training, resources and financial support. This can be achieved through the revival of programmes such as the YouWin initiative, which offered capital and training for entrepreneurs in the agricultural sector and beyond.

Ensuring youth and women inclusion:

To break the cycle of recycled leadership, President Tinubu should actively promote the inclusion of young people and women in government. Providing them with meaningful roles and responsibilities will infuse fresh perspectives and innovative ideas into policymaking and governance. This can be accomplished by creating dedicated youth positions or advisory boards to ensure their voices are heard and valued.

Empowering informal sector workers:

Vocational skills development plays a vital role in enhancing the capacity and marketability of youth and women in the informal sector. The government should establish training programmes that equip them with relevant skills and knowledge to improve their productivity and income-generating potential.

Additionally, the government can assist in marketing their products to international markets, thereby expanding their customer base and boosting their profitability.

Harnessing the power of ICT:

President Tinubu’s administration should prioritise the development and utilisation of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) to drive economic growth and empower young people. This can be achieved by investing in the necessary infrastructure, expanding access to affordable internet services, and providing training programmes that equip youth with digital skills.

By leveraging ICT, young entrepreneurs can tap into e-commerce platforms, online marketplaces, and digital payment systems, enabling them to reach a broader customer base and improve their business viability.

Furthermore, the government can foster innovation and entrepreneurship in the ICT sector by creating incubation centres, providing seed funding for tech startups, and supporting research and development initiatives.

Embracing ICT as an economic enabler will not only create employment opportunities but also position Nigeria as a hub for technological innovation and digital transformation.

President Tinubu has an opportunity to stimulate economic growth, support young entrepreneurs, and create sustainable job opportunities for the youth. By focusing on private sector growth, facilitating entrepreneurship, promoting agriculture and vocational skills, and ensuring transparent governance, his administration can pave the way for a prosperous and inclusive future.

It is crucial that these measures are implemented with transparency, openness and inclusivity to guarantee maximum impact and allow all aspiring individuals to participate and benefit from these initiatives.

Rabiu Shamma resides in Kano

[email protected]

