Emotional Distress After a Wrongful Death: Can You Sue?

Unlike physical injuries that can be visually examined, emotional distress manifests in your mental and sentimental state.
It often causes individuals to experience:
- Severe nervousness, worry and clinical depression
- PTSD
- Inability to nap or concentrate
- Repeated sentiments of resentment, guilt or grief
- Bodily indicators like migraines or queasiness
- Detachment and seclusion from society
These indications are not merely momentary reactions. They can develop into severe, ongoing afflictions that need professional care and lengthy treatment methods.
Unique Emotional Distress Factors in Wrongful Death Situations
When a loved one passes away wrongfully, the psychological effect of their death often exceeds the pain of a natural death. Beyond managing private grief, you could grapple with knowing the demise might have been avoidable. This understanding can stir up convoluted feelings such as:
- Frustration toward accountable parties
- Guilt over the inability to stop the death
- Stress over life now missing that person
- Hopelessness from abrupt lifestyle changes
- Doubt in others and terror of comparable circumstances
These disturbances frequently spread through whole families, producing group effects that persist over the years. Kids who lose parents might battle attachment problems lifelong. And surviving spouses can find it hard to make new bonds after losing trust.
What Relationships Qualify for Emotional Distress Damages?
Over time legal precedent has established that certain close family relationships deserve special consideration and protection when claims for psychological suffering arise. Rules vary slightly across jurisdictions, but generally, lawful claimants include:
- Spouses, domestic partners, and common-law spouses
- Minor children, biological or adopted
- Parents of wrongful death victims who were minors
- Sometimes parents of adult children
Beyond those clear categories, local laws differ regarding which extended family members may qualify to sue. But generally, when it comes to filing a lawsuit for wrongful death, the following may qualify:
- Legal guardians with evidence of a close bond
- Adult siblings and step-siblings (in some court districts)
- Grandparents, if active caregivers to grandchildren
- Stepparents with provable deep emotional bonds
In general, the closer the confirmed relationship, the stronger the case. But competent local counsel can advise on eligibility to avoid having otherwise valid claims dismissed on standing technicalities.
Negligent Infliction
These claims hinge on proving the defendant deliberately engaged in outrageous, morally reprehensible conduct substantially likely to cause mental anguish to survivors.
Essential legal elements for such actions typically include proving:
- The defendant owed a duty of reasonable care to the deceased
- Breached that duty through provable negligence
- Breach precipitated wrongful death
- Claimants suffered severe emotional distress
- Distress directly resulted from the death
Some jurisdictions also impose a “zone of danger” proximity requirement mandating claimants either witnessed the death firsthand or arrived immediately after.
Examples might involve someone:
- Intentionally targeting/harming vulnerable victims
- Concealing or interfering with accident evidence
- Taunting grieving families about the death
- Exhibiting a callous lack of concern for human welfare
Because the actions involved are so extreme, successful claims often yield higher out-of-court settlements or court awards. But claimants also carry heavier burdens of proof related to intent.
But what exactly should you do to support your case? Well, one of the most impactful things to do will be to gather enough evidence to support your case. This next section explores tips for gathering the necessary supporting evidence.
Building a Strong Evidentiary Basis for Distress Damages
After clarifying the conceptual framework, the next step involves compiling compelling evidence demonstrating the extent of suffering incurred.
Robust documentation is crucial when seeking fair compensation. Some of the things that you should gather include:
Medical Records Substantiating Treatment
- Therapist/counselor/psychiatrist session notes
- Medications prescribed for depression, anxiety, etc.
- Hospital ER admissions for emotional distress symptoms
- Mental health wing confinement records
- Receipts for counseling, psychiatric care
Third-Party Expert Witness Statements
- Written opinions from treating psychiatrists
- Therapist affidavits regarding emotional fragility
- Grief specialist assessments
- Employer accounts of workplace issues
Claimant Journals and Personal Records
- Diary/journal depicting psychological state
- Texts, emails, and letters reflecting emotional damage
- Social media posts evidencing grief
- Photos/videos confirming lifestyle changes
Corroborating Witness Accounts
- Family member observations of behavior changes
- Friends’ Chronicles of increasing isolation
- Coworker testimony about struggling at work
- Community member perspectives on coping
Bolstering your distress claim also requires skillfully refuting common defense tactics like:
- Alleging preexisting conditions: Show minimal/well-managed prior history
- Disputing actual severity: Emphasize treatment extent/duration
- Blaming other stress factors: Rule out or downplay other causes
- Contesting proximate causation: Link the timing of decline to the incident
The responsible parties or their lawyers often employ aggressive strategies to deny or minimize psychological damage claims. But this is something that hiring a good lawyer can solve. This is because experienced plaintiffs’ attorneys know how to skillfully anticipate and counter these tactics.
Financial Recompense for Emotional Harm
Monetary compensation can never undo the anguish of losing someone you love. But it offers tangible recognition of suffering imposed and resources to help emotional healing.
What Specific Losses Does Coverage Include?
- Medical costs already incurred
- Future psychiatric treatment needs
- Value of destroyed relationships
- Loss of parental nurturing/guidance
- Compromised intimacy/affection
- Disruption of family dynamics
- Curtailed lifestyle enjoyment
- Reduced career trajectories
- Punitive damages in egregious cases
Influencing Factors on Potential Award Amounts
- Duration and severity of emotional distress
- Strength of supporting documentation
- The closeness of the relationship with the deceased
- Age and life expectancy of claimants
- Extent symptoms impair functioning
- Associated lost income factors
- Applicable damage caps in jurisdiction
Skilled counsel can estimate likely compensation ranges and formulate sound legal strategies for securing fair redress.
Why Retaining an Attorney Boosts Prospects for Success
Securing just outcomes in complex civil litigation requires the legal expertise most grieving families lack. Qualified counsel provides immense value by:
Realistically Evaluating Viability
Attorneys will:
- Review facts to gauge wrongful death viability
- Analyze qualifying relationships for standing
- Assess evidence quality regarding negligence
- Estimate probability of success
Building an Airtight Evidentiary Basis
Lawyers excel at:
- Coordinating input from clinical experts
- Obtaining unequivocal witness statements
- Compiling medical histories
- Crafting persuasive legal narratives
Leveraging Settlement Negotiations
Counsels’ specialized skills include:
- Determining fair damage valuations
- Refuting common minimization tactics
- Conveying willingness to go to trial if needed
- Structuring deals favorably for clients
Trying Cases When Necessary
If reasonable pretrial settlement proves impossible, skillful trial lawyers will:
- Flawlessly satisfy all filing requirements
- Vigorously argue against defense motions
- Prepare clients and witnesses for testimony
- Present evidence for maximum impact
- Persuasively convey human impacts during arguments
In short, an attorney intimately familiar with local judges, legal precedents, insurance company tactics, and trial techniques can prove indispensable for obtaining justice.
Conclusion – Emotional Distress Claims Demand Legal Guidance
Hopefully, this discussion clarified the process for securing emotional distress damages after a wrongful death.
Key takeaways include:
- Distress from wrongful death goes far beyond normal grief
- Close family members carry the strongest claims
- Two primary legal avenues exist – negligence and intent
- Building an ironclad evidentiary basis is crucial
- Insurance companies often employ denial tactics
- Substantial compensation may be recoverable
- Experienced counsel vastly improves outcomes
Losing a beloved relative or friend prematurely in an accident is heart-wrenching enough. And so, don’t allow insurance companies to compound the suffering by denying accountability. Remember, the clock always ticks on filing deadlines, so contacting an attorney familiar with local wrongful death laws is critical for protecting legal interests. Do so early on because counsel can help ease financial burdens hence allowing for mourning and healing to proceed.
And while it is true that no viable settlement or judgment can possibly fill the emotional void left by such tragic losses. It is also true that securing fair recompense provides a form of closure and accountability – while also easing added stresses.
