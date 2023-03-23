Emirs of Kano, Gaya congratulate governor-elect

The Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero and that of Gaya Emirate, Aliyu Ibrahim Gaya, have congratulated the Governor-elect of Kano State, Engineer Abba…

The Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero and that of Gaya Emirate, Aliyu Ibrahim Gaya, have congratulated the Governor-elect of Kano State, Engineer Abba Kabir Yusuf, over his victory in the Saturday’s election.

In a letter to the governor-elect, Bayero noted that the people have accepted the democratic system of government.

He said this could be seen from how they came out en masse to cast their votes.

Emir Bayero also thanked Islamic Scholars, Priests and the rest of the community for all the prayers they offered for peace, before, during and after the elections.

He also called on the new governor-elect to cooperate with all the community groups in running the government, because doing so will help to improve lives and bring economic growth.

He further wished for lasting peace and stability in Kano state as well as other parts of the country while prayed for Almighty Allah for the successful completion of his tenure as well as the development of his government and the development of the economy of Kano state

On his part, Emir of Gaya, Aliyu Ibrahim Gaya, also while congratulating the governor-elect, expressed confidence in him.

“On behalf of myself, my family, council members, and the entire people of Gaya Emirate, I deem it opt to express my felicitation and congratulate you over your victory in the recent Kano state governorship election.

“We are confident and convinced that your Excellency will deliver the best for the state and nation in general. Judging from your capacity, wealth of experience, exposure and leadership qualities, this will be an easy task, We join close associates and well-wishers to pray for Almighty Allah’s guidance, protection and make it easy for you,” the letter read.