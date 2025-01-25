Emir Turbans First ‘Dan Amana’ in Ilọrin Emirate

The Emir of Ilọrin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari has turbaned Dr. Abdulkadir Tunji Nagode as the 1st Dan Amana Geri of Ilorin Emirate.

The highly revered title represents trustworthiness and fulfillment of responsibilities in the five local governments that made up Ilọrin Emirate and its environs.

Speaking during the ceremony held at the Emir’s palace, Sulu-Gambari who is also the Chairman of the Kwara State Council of Chiefs, charged Dr. Nagode to use his new title to further serve humanity and propagate unity and oneness within Ilorin and Kwara State.

The monarch expressed delight over Dr. Nagode’s selection, describing him as deserving of the title in every respect.

He emphasized the need for unity of purpose among elites, regardless of political affiliations, to foster the collective progress of the Emirate.

Speaking on the appointment, National President of Ilorin Emirate Youth Development Association (IEYDA), Alhaji Mohammed Uthman Jagunma, said the conferment of the prestigious title on the recipient is a testament of his exceptional humanitarian services and contributions to the development of Ilorin Emirate Community.

According to Jaguma, Dr Nagode’s trustworthiness, reliability, integrity and philanthropic activities earned him the reputation as a man of high standing.

He said his commitment to giving back to the community is inspiring and hailed his efforts in promoting the welfare of the Ilorin Emirate.

Jaguma prayed to Allah (SWT) to continue to guide and bless him and he embarked on this new chapter and expressed hope that the “title will bring him more opportunities to serve humanity and make a positive impact on our community”.

“While wishing you a peaceful and impactul reign as you celebrate this achievements, we look forward to your continued contributions to the growth and development of Ilorin Emirate”, he added.

The ceremony was attended by prominent personalities from within and outside the state.

Dignitaries included the representative of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, Hon. AbdulRazaq Jiddah; Gaskiyan Ngeri, Hon. AbdulGaniyu Cook Olododo; Chairman of Ilorin South, Hon. Podo; and Mallam Baba AbdulRazaq.

Other notable attendees were Hon. Lukman Mustapha, CEO of Sobi FM; Hon. Moshood Mustapha; Ola Olu Ali (SAN); Adelodun (SAN); Dele Belgore; Ambassador Ahmad Sulu Gambari; billionaire businesswoman, Hajia Muinat Sagaya and Ambassador Nimota Niniola Akanbi, among others.

The event highlighted the Emirate’s commitment to promoting individuals who demonstrate dedication to the growth, unity, and progress of Ilorin Emirate and beyond.