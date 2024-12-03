Emir Sanusi, others eulogise Prof. Jibo @70

The 16th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, Catholic Archbishop Emeritus of Abuja, John Cardinal Onaiyekan, Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations (UN), Dr Amina Mohammed; and other eminent Nigerians have commended Prof. Jibrin Ibrahim, political scientist and former lecturer at the Ahmadu Bello University, (ABU) Zaria for his devotion to democracy and national development, worthy of emulation.

They spoke on Monday in Abuja at the Symposium in honour of Prof. Jibrin Ibrahim’s 70th birthday.

The event also witnessed the launch of four books authored by Prof. Ibrahim.

Emir Sanusi, an ABU alumnus, praised Prof. Ibrahim, fondly called Jibo, for his impactful contributions to national unity, democracy, and resistance to identity politics.

He highlighted Jibo’s relentless efforts in advocating for a Nigeria free from the divisive clutches of religious and ethnic politics.

Dr Kole Shettima, Director of the MacArthur Foundation, described Jibo as a progressive intellectual, mentor, and scholar.

He shared anecdotes reflecting Jibo’s integrity and humility, emphasising his pivotal role in advancing governance, democracy and human rights.

“Jibo is like the parable of the blind and the elephant. He means different things to many people. But what is constant about Jibo to everyone is that he is a humane human being,” he said.

Prof. Ibrahim, in his response, expressed gratitude for the celebration, though he admitted discomfort at being the centre of attention.

He reflected emotionally on his childhood experiences during the Nigerian civil war when as an 11-year-old, his family were faced with the dangers of being a northerner and also being Christian on 29 September 1966.

He credited his time at Barewa College for broadening his perspective on interethnic and interreligious harmony.

Prof. Ibrahim also lamented Nigeria’s current educational challenges, noting the failure to sustain the universal primary education introduced during Gen. Yakubu Gowon’s regime. He linked the country’s high number of out-of-school children to this policy lapse