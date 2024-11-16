Emir of Zazzau turbans 7 new district heads

Emir of Zazzau, Mallam Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, has turbaned seven District Heads to strengthen traditional heritage and promote development of the emirate.

The ceremony conducted at the Emir’s palace in Zaria witnessed large turn out of people from all walks of life.

Bamalli said the district heads were turbuaned based on traditional lineage and immense contributions to the development of the emirate, the state and nation in general.

The Emir who spoke through his Senior Councillor, Alhaji Abas Ahmed Fatika, the Sarkin Fadar Zazzau, tasked the new traditionalists to use their vast experiences to attract more glory, respect and positive development to the emirate.

He also urged them to redouble commitment and sacrifices towards boosting traditional and cultural heritage as well as contribute meaningfully to the socio-economic, religious and educational standard of people in the emirate.

The Emir, however, stressed the need for the newly turburned heads to promote the spirit of unity, harmony and tolerance among their followers for the stability of the larger society.

The Monarch warned them to avoid any act inimical to the norms and culture of people while urging them to always serve as good ambassadors of the emirate anywhere they find themselves.

Those turburned were the Dan Isa, Alhaji Mustapha Aliyu Shehu Idris, Sarki Dawakin Tsakar gida, Alhaji Junaid Muhammadu, Ciroman Dawaki, Alhaji Musa Tijjani Umar and Janjuna, Alhaji Suleiman Mijinyawa.

Others are Daneji, Alhaji Salisu Hamza, Tafidan Kudu, Alhaji Lawal Mukhtar Sambo and Tafidan Arewa, Alhaji Abdullahi Yahaya Makama.