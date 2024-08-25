Emir of Ningi dies after 46 years on the throne

The Emir of Ningi in Bauchi State, Alhaji Yunusa Muhammadu Danyaya, is dead. Emir Danyaya was aged 88. He was said to have died Sunday…

The Emir of Ningi in Bauchi State, Alhaji Yunusa Muhammadu Danyaya, is dead.

Emir Danyaya was aged 88.

He was said to have died Sunday morning at the Expert Alliance Hospital, Kano, two days after returning from a medical trip to Saudi Arabia.

He passed away after spending 46 years on the throne.

A statement by Usman Sule, Secretary of Ningi Emirate Council, said the funeral prayer for the deceased will be held by 4 p.m. on Sunday at the Emir’s Palace in Ningi.

Born in 1936, the emir had an illustrious working career before ascending the throne in 1978.

First, he attended the Ningi Elementary School, between 1941 and 1946, then Bauchi Middle School from 1946 to 1951 before proceeding to the School of Hygiene, Kano, the same year.

He later gained admission into to the Ahmadu Bello University Zaria and earned a diploma in Public Administration.

He had a distinguished working record during the Native Authority (NA) period, even though he started as a dispenser at Nasaru Dispensary, Ningi.

He was a member of the Ningi Emirate Council from 1956 to 1960, counsellor for Medical and Health Department from 1958 to 1959 and member of the Ningi NA Outer Council between 1954 and 1956.

Ningi is among the six emirates in Bauchi State.

The others are Bauchi, Katagum, Misau, Jama’are, and Dass.