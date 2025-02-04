Emir of Jiwa losses mother

The Emir of Jiwa in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Alhaji Idris Musa, has lost his mother, Hajiya Ramatu Ibrahim.

One of the title holders in the emirate, Malam Jibrin Yakubu Adam, the Sarkin Malamai of Jiwa, told Abuja Metro that the woman, aged 98, died on Sunday around 9am.

He said she was admitted in an Abuja hospital where she spent about a week but discharged two days before she died.

Mai-Babban Daki, as she was fondly addressed, left behind four children and more than 30 grandchildren.

She was buried Sunday afternoon.

Among those that attended the prayers were the Sarki of Bwari, Alhaji Muhammad Auwal Ijakoro, the Gomo of Kuje, Alhaji Haruna Tanko Jibrin, the Sarki of Pai, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Pai as well as the Chairmen of the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) and Abaji, Christopher Zakka Maikalangu and Abubakar Umar Abdullahi respectively.

The chief of Rubochi in Kuje Area Council, Alhaji Muhammad Ibrahim Pada, while paying a condolence visit to the emir on Monday, said the woman lived a blessed life and prayed to Allah to grant her eternal rest.