Emir of Gombe’s uncle, Yariman Gombe, buried amidst tears

The remains of late Yariman Gombe and Senior District Head of Gombe, Alhaji Abdulkadir Abubakar Umar were laid to rest in Gombe yesterday.

The late traditional ruler, a younger brother to the late Emir of Gombe, Alhaji Shehu Usman Abubakar, died on Tuesday aged 77.

The funeral prayer, led by the Grand Khadi of the state, Abdullahi Maikano Usman, held at the Emir’s Palace, Gombe, was attended by thousands of mourners, including Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, Senator Danjuma Goje, national and state lawmakers among others.

While conveying his condolences to Emir Abubakar III and the entire Bubayero royal family members, Governor Yahaya stated that the late monarch lived a life of selfless service and offered counsel and fatherly guidance for the peace, unity and development of the state.

Daily Trust reports that the deceased, an uncle to the present Emir of Gombe, Alhaji Abubakar Shehu Abubakar III, passed away at his residence after a brief illness.

