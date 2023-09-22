Emir of Doma blesses Savannah Conference teams

The players and officials of clubs that are taking part in this year’s Zenith Bank Women Basketball League in the Savannah Conference have received royal…

The players and officials of clubs that are taking part in this year’s Zenith Bank Women Basketball League in the Savannah Conference have received royal blessings from the Emir of Doma, His Eminence, Dr. Aliyu Amadu, who hosted them yesterday in his palace.

The Royal Father also called on the sponsor of the Women Basketball League in Nigeria, Zenith Bank, to do more for basketball in the country.

Five female basketball clubs, Nigerian Customs, Nigerian Army, Air Warriors, Nasarawa Amazons and Plateau Rocks are participating in the Second Phase of the Savannah Conference of the ongoing Zenith Bank Women’s Basketball League in Lafia, Nasarawa State.

The Emir who was a former basketball player appreciated the bank and Nigeria Basketball Federation for allowing the state to host the National competition while assuring all the players and other visitors a great stay in the community.

“I want to welcome the ladies, who made this tournament possible, you are welcome to Nasarawa State and Doma Kingdom, the only palace in Nigeria with a basketball court,” he said.

“I want to specifically appreciate Zenith Bank for facilitating this competition, we are hoping they will do more for basketball so that the day the NBA players will be coming, we will see their banner side by side with other sponsors and it will document what they have been doing for the game of basketball in Nigeria,” he said.

