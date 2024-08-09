Emir directs subjects to pray for rain as crops wither

The Emir of Muri, Alhaji Abbas Njidda Tafida, in Taraba State, has directed all his subjects to engage in prayers and fasting to seek rainfall,…

The Emir of Muri, Alhaji Abbas Njidda Tafida, in Taraba State, has directed all his subjects to engage in prayers and fasting to seek rainfall, as crops in several parts of the state are withering due to a prolonged lack of rain.

The directive followed weeks of drought that have severely affected agricultural activities, particularly in areas such as Jalingo, Karim-Lamido, Gassol, Lau and Ardo-Kola LGAs.

The emir also instructed the Chief Imam of the Jalingo Central Mosque, Imam Nuru Dinga, to communicate with all imams within Muri Emirate to ensure that people in their respective areas participate in the prayers and fasting.

Reports indicate that crops such as rice, maize, groundnut and others have started to weather in the affected areas, with no rainfall recorded for the past four weeks.

However, some areas in central, northern and southern Taraba, where crops were planted earlier, have begun harvesting.

The drought has also led to a spike in maize prices across the state.

A 100kg bag of newly harvested maize is now sold at N55,000, while a 100kg bag of old stock maize is priced at N80,000.