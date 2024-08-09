✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
News
SPONSOR AD

Emir directs subjects to pray for rain as crops weather

The Emir of Muri, Alhaji Abbas Njidda Tafida, in Taraba State, has directed all his subjects to engage in prayers and fasting to seek rainfall,…

The Emir of Muri, Alhaji Abbas Njidda Tafida, in Taraba State, has directed all his subjects to engage in prayers and fasting to seek rainfall, as crops in several parts of the state are weathering due to a prolonged lack of rain.

The directive followed weeks of drought that have severely affected agricultural activities, particularly in areas such as Jalingo, Karim-Lamido, Gassol, Lau and Ardo-Kola LGAs.

The emir also instructed the Chief Imam of the Jalingo Central Mosque, Imam Nuru Dinga, to communicate with all imams within Muri Emirate to ensure that people in their respective areas participate in the prayers and fasting.

Reports indicate that crops such as rice, maize, groundnut and others have started to weather in the affected areas, with no rainfall recorded for the past four weeks.

However, some areas in central, northern and southern Taraba, where crops were planted earlier, have begun harvesting.

The drought has also led to a spike in maize prices across the state.

A 100kg bag of newly harvested maize is now sold at N55,000, while a 100kg bag of old stock maize is priced at N80,000.

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

Do you need your monthly pay in US Dollars? Acquire premium domains for as low as $1500 and have it resold for as much as $17,000 (₦27 million).


Click here to see how Nigerians are making it.
More Stories