Emir advocates policies for fair wealth distribution to eliminate economic disparity

The Emir of Zazzau, Mallam Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, has called for policies that ensure fair wealth distribution, create opportunities for education and employment and eliminate barriers that perpetuate economic disparity.

He made the appeal at a Ramadan lecture organised by the Sabil Charitable International Organisation (SCIO) at Arewa House, Kaduna.

The emir highlighted the paradox of poverty amidst abundance, noting that while resources and wealth abound globally, a significant portion of the population still suffers in destitution.

“This contradiction compels us not only to examine its roots but also to mobilise efforts to rectify the imbalance through the lens of our faith,” he said.

He said the situation has forced the Muslim Ummah to confront a reality that challenges comprehension and tests collective conscience.

He urged Muslims to support the less fortunate, lend their voices to initiatives addressing structural inequalities, and champion policies that promote inclusivity and equality.