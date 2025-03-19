Emergency rule: Reject Tinubu’s illegality in Rivers, Amaechi tells N’Assembly

Former Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, has described President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s emergency rule declaration in Rivers State as “illegal power grab” which cannot stand.

Daily Trust reports that Tinubu on Tuesday suspended of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy, Ngozi Odu, and members of the Rivers State House of Assembly, for six months over the political tension in the state.

He then appointed Vice Admiral Ibokette Ibas as the Sole Administrator for the state.

But Amaechi who was Rivers Governor for eight years in a statement issued on Wednesday, labelled the President’s actions as “undemocratic, unconstitutional, and a brazen violation of Nigeria’s Constitution.”

He called on the National Assembly, state governors, and stakeholders to reject the emergency rule.

Amaechi argued that Tinubu had overstepped his constitutional authority by suspending elected state officials.

Citing Section 188 of the Nigerian Constitution, he emphasized that a governor can only be removed through a clearly defined impeachment process, not by presidential decree.

“With this singular move, Mr. President has technically suspended and truncated democracy in Rivers State. This clearly violates our Constitution, the same Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria that Mr. President swore to uphold,” Amaechi said.

He further questioned Tinubu’s use of Section 305, which allows the President to declare a state of emergency, arguing that it does not grant him the power to “dissolve elected arms of government.”

The former Minister accused certain forces of orchestrating a political takeover in the state.

“At this inauspicious moment in our nation’s trajectory, all people of goodwill and conscience should rise to oppose this audacious violation of our Constitution and rape of our democracy. Mr. President must be made to know and understand in unmistakable terms that this illegality cannot stand,” he declared.

Amaechi, who was Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), commended governors who had spoken out against the suspension.

He urged others to join in rejecting the move and preventing “Nigeria’s descent into totalitarianism.”

The statement reads, “Unequivocally, I condemn the rather brazen and unilaterally reckless suspension and removal of the Governor of Rivers State, the Deputy Governor of Rivers State and members of the Rivers State House of Assembly by the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“With this singular move, Mr President has technically suspended and truncated democracy in Rivers State. This clearly violates our Constitution, the same Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria that Mr. President swore to uphold.

“Section 188 of the Nigeria Constitution, clearly stipulates how a State Governor can be removed from office. And it does not include a fiat declaration, decree or promulgation by Mr. President. Therefore, he cannot appropriate such powers to himself.

“A democratically elected State Governor cannot be removed from office by a proclamation of Mr. President. The suspension of two key democratically elected arms of Government in Rivers State by Mr. President evidently violates our Constitution, even within the scope and interpretation of Section 305 that the President cited in his broadcast.

“The unlawful suspension of elected democratic institutions in my dear Rivers State points to a brazen attempt at power grab in the State by forces and persons who do not have such Constitutional powers. The unfolding events in Rivers State in the past months, points to a clear orchestrated plot by some persons to unconstitutionally perpetrate and impose themselves on the people.

“At this inauspicious moment in our nation’s trajectory, all people of goodwill and conscience should rise to oppose this audacious violation of our Constitution and rape of our democracy. Mr President must be made to know and understand in unmistakable terms that this illegality cannot stand.

“Politicians across divides should speak up; rise to halt our nation’s descent into totalitarianism. State Governors and Legislators should speak up now. I urge the National Assembly to reject this illegality.

“As a former State Governor and Chairman of Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), I am not unaware of the role elected Governors in the country can play to halt this descent and reverse the unlawful actions of Mr. President. I commend the Governors that have spoken against the unlawful suspension. The suspension is a very dangerous affront on Nigeria’s Constitution and democracy.”