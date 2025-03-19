Emergency Rule: Blame Fubara, not Tinubu, says APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said Governor Siminalayi Fubara should be blamed for the declaration of State of Emergency in Rivers State.

On Tuesday, President Bola Tinubu declared State of Emergency amid the protracted political crisis in the oil-rich state.

In the nationwide broadcast in which he made the declaration, Tinubu said, “No good and responsible President will standby and allow the grave situation to continue without taking remedial steps prescribed by the Constitution to address the situation in the state”.

He said all the measures previously taken to restore peace were frustrated by the parties involved in the crisis, adding that extraordinary measures needed to be taken to restore good governance, peace, order and security.

However, the president has come under serious criticism for the action, with the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) describing it as a move to foist one-party state.

But an a statement on Tuesday night, National Publicity Secretary of the ruling party, Felix Morka, accused Fubara of dismantling democracy in the state.

He accused the governor of making the state ungovernable by demolishing the House of Assembly and not allowing lawmakers to perform legislative oversight,

“When he brazenly demolished the Rivers State House of Assembly, Fubara destroyed the very foundation of democracy in the state. When he ‘governed’ the state without a legislature, Fubara ended government in the state. When he expended state funds without valid legislative appropriation, Fubara stripped himself of all constitutional protections of the office of Governor.”

“There cannot be a governor without a legislature and the judiciary. All three arms of government, although separate in their constitutional powers, must co-exist in order to have a government known to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“As the Supreme Court confirmed, there was no government in the state and there had not been a government since Fubara destroyed the state legislature. By his reckless actions, Fubara asked for and set the stage for this outcome.

“The declaration of a state of emergency, by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was a necessary, constitutionally-backed measure to protect lives and property, and extend governance to the good people of Rivers state.

“The safety and well-being of the people is paramount at this time, and must trump all political considerations.

“Again, President Tinubu has demonstrated courage and leadership in forestalling a looming breakdown of law and order in the state,” the statement read.