Emefiele: Security beefed up at MMIA private terminal

There was a huge security presence at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) private terminal in Lagos yesterday after the arrest of the suspended governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.

Our correspondent observed that after his arrest, he was driven to the ExecuJet terminal, where a chartered private jet was waiting to fly him to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja, to the office of the Department of State Services (DSS).

Prior to his arrival at the private terminal, there was heavy security around the area close to the international wing of the MMIA, according to a source who spoke with our correspondent yesterday.

There were other vehicles following the Hilux that drove him to the ramp against standard and recommended practice in airport management.

“I believe he must have been given that privilege of ramp drop-off because of the sensitive nature of his arrest,” said a source.

