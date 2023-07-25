Emefiele: Call DSS to order, lawyers tell Tinubu over clash with prison officials

Some constitutional lawyers have asked President Bola Tinubu to call the Department of State Services (DSS) to order. In a statement, the lawyers led by…

Some constitutional lawyers have asked President Bola Tinubu to call the Department of State Services (DSS) to order.

In a statement, the lawyers led by Barr. Tijani Ahmed condemned the clash that the secret police had with the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) over custody of suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.

Daily Trust had reported how Justice Nicholas Oweibo of the Federal High Court in Lagos admitted Emefiele to bail in the sum of the N20m.

The judge had said the bank chief should be remanded in prison pending fulfilment of his bail condition.

But the DSS insisted on taking him away against the directive of the judge.

Reacting to the development, the lawyers said the action of DSS was unprofessional and shameful, lamenting how such could happen in a democracy.

“It’s a big shame and insult, that the judiciary arm of government was disrespected by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) who fought officials of the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCS) over who would take custody of suspended Central Bank of Nigeria Governor Godwin.”

“Justice Nicholas Oweibo of the Federal High Court in Lagos admitted Emefiele to bail in the sum of the N20 million. The Judge ordered that Emefiele be remanded at the correctional center pending the fulfillment of the bail conditions. Shortly after the ruling, DSS operatives strategically positioned their Hilux Pick Up van used in bring Emefiele to court, in a manner suggesting that they wanted to abduct him to their detention centre.

“According to reports, this prompted Emefiele’s lead counsel, Joseph Daudu, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), and other lawyers to raise an alarm about their client’s planned re-arrest by the secret police. After the court ruling, the suspended CBN governor holed up inside the courtroom with his lawyers. However, when the prison officials moved to take Emefiele into custody pending the fulfillment of his bail conditions, the secret police challenged them and it led to a fight.

“Over the months the DSS has been on rampage, first they disregarded court rulings barring them from arresting Emefiele. Again they disregarded court ruling ordering them to release him. Now they are disregarding court ruling ordering his release. At this point the secret police had proven to be a rogue agency with no regard for the rule of law. How can an agency of the government violate bail order? Not once , not twice!!! We call on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to save democracy and image of the judiciary by immediately ordering the arrest of DSS DG for the rogue behaviour of his operatives. This cannot be allowed to continue. Also the DSS can’t rearrest Emefiele until he perfects his bail and released.”

