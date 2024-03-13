Embrace truth in face of misinformation, Shettima urges Nigerians

Vice President Kashim Shettima has described President Bola Tinubu as a political phenomenon, saying that even those who try to undermine him attested to the…

Vice President Kashim Shettima has described President Bola Tinubu as a political phenomenon, saying that even those who try to undermine him attested to the fact.

This was as he also implored Nigerians to uphold truth and integrity in the face of the prevailing misinformation and falsehood that threatens the fabric of the society.

Shettima spoke yesterday at the public presentation of the book, “Beating All Odds: Diaries and Essays on How Bola Tinubu Became President,” written by veteran journalist, Sam Omatseye, at the Shehu Yar’adua Centre, Abuja.

The vice president said, “Nigerians need more men of courage. I hope this marks the beginning of our commitment to truth, our dedication to integrity, and our resolve to push for a nation that comes together to choose the truth over a lie.”