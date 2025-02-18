Embrace tech-driven innovations to provide solutions, Jelani charges students

Renowned Nigerian automobile designer, Jelani Aliyu, has urged students across the country to embrace technology-driven innovations as a means to provide sustainable solutions to national challenges.

He made this call during a science exhibition by students of Great Heights Academy in Abuja.

The exhibition showcased various student-led technological inventions aimed at addressing everyday problems.

The items displayed included smart water monitoring & control, smart gas level detector, the voice assistant robot, smart soil irrigation system, farm intruder alert system, automatic rain shield, 3D modelling and printing by the students.

“What we are experiencing here today is absolutely impressive because we have seen what young minds can understand and create.

“At first, they only talked about these ideas, but now, we are witnessing real technological inventions designed to solve daily challenges.”

Aliyu emphasized the need to scale up such initiatives by encouraging more schools and institutions to foster technological innovation among students.

He urged companies in Nigeria and beyond to collaborate with young innovators, invest in their ideas, and help develop their projects into commercially viable solutions.

“The solutions are right here. These young kids are incredibly bright, and we need companies—both local and international—to support them.

“The world is evolving, and we must embrace global challenges by continuously innovating,” he added.

In her remarks, the Principal of Great Heights Academy, Hajiya Hussaina Abdu, expressed pride in the students’ achievements.

She described the GHA Tech Fair as a platform where creativity meets innovation.

“Technology is transforming industries and redefining education.

“At Great Heights Academy, we equip our students with the skills necessary to thrive in an ever-evolving world. Through our partnership with New Horizons College and New Horizons Systems Solutions Limited, our students have made remarkable strides in robotics, automation, Python programming, 3D design and printing, and graphics,” she stated.

She emphasised that the students are not just learning but creating real-life solutions.

“Some of these projects have the potential for real-world application.

“We invite stakeholders, investors and interested individuals to partner with us in scaling these innovations beyond the school environment,” she said.