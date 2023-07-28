Embrace digital skills, Obasanjo tells youths

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has called on Nigerian youths to ensure that they are digitally inclined and acquire other skills required...

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has called on Nigerian youths to ensure that they are digitally inclined and acquire other skills required to excel in the 21st century.

He also urged them to make good use of the Artificial Intelligence (AI), which is the in thing in the technology world.

Obasanjo said this in Abeokuta, Ogun State while addressing participants of the video editing training organised by the Youth Development Centre, an arm of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), in partnership with EditSpace Africa.

Obasanjo said in the next 20 or 25 years many office spaces would probably be converted into hotels or things because “Many workers may be working from the comfort of their houses.”

The Programme Manager, OOPL Youth Centre, Ms Blessing Omolara Kehinde, disclosed that no fewer than 60 youths were selected from Ogun State, Ibadan and Lagos to be part of the training.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...