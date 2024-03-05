Elon Musk takes dig at Meta over outage

Elon Musk, Tesla CEO and X owner, on Tuesday, took a dig at Meta after its applications including Facebook and Instagram faced a global outage.…

“If you’re reading this post, it’s because our servers are working,” he wrote via X, formerly Twitter.

Musk also shared a meme where X is seen as the captain leading the team of Instagram, Facebook and Threads.

Meta’s social media platforms including Facebook, Messenger and Instagram, faced global outage for over 30 minutes leaving users struggling to log into their accounts.

The outage appeared to hit the platforms around 3:45 pm Nigerian time.

Meta spokesperson, Andy Stone, in a post on X said the company was aware of the current trouble its users experienced.

“We’re aware people are having trouble accessing our services. We are working on this now,” Stone said.

The issues were being reported from across the world, suggesting that the outage was global.

While some users reported they were locked out of their Facebook and Instagram accounts, others said they got “change password” messages.

A good number of users also said they were experiencing difficulty in refreshing their feeds.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp, owned by Meta, did not face any outage.