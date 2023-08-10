Elevator accident: Lagos suspends GM

The Lagos State Government has sacked and blacklisted some elevator facility managers and suspended the General Manager (GM) of the Lagos State Infrastructure and…

The Lagos State Government has sacked and blacklisted some elevator facility managers and suspended the General Manager (GM) of the Lagos State Infrastructure and Asset Management Agency, among others, following investigation into the cause of the elevator accident which resulted in the death of Vwaere Diaso, a medical doctor with the Odan General Hospital, Lagos Island.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information and Strategy, Mr Olumide Sogunle, who noted that the state government had taken some initial actions, debunked reports that the elevator had been developing faults since 2020, stressing that the crashed elevator was installed brand new in 2021.

He said, “Elevator experts working with the Lagos Safety Commission carried out an initial inspection and will be removing the elevator for further mechanical examination to determine why the safety features that should prevent this kind of accident did not work. Their findings will determine if we have a case with the elevator’s installer.”

Speaking on the actions taken by the state government, Sogunle said, “Based on our initial findings, the Lagos State Government has taken the following actions: we have sacked and blacklisted the facility managers, and the GM of Lagos State Infrastructure and Asset Management Agency is to immediately proceed on suspension.

“The operations and line of reporting of the facility managers have been restructured to involve the hospital’s management directly. We have handed the installation and maintenance contractors to the police for further investigation and likely prosecution if they are found culpable. The police will also investigate anyone else that might have been negligent.

“Engineers are working to unravel why all the safety devices of the elevator failed at the same time. All our staff are fully insured. We have informed our life insurance providers about this incident. The Lagos Safety Commission has been directed to immediately carry out an audit of all elevators in public offices. This is besides the usual safety arrangements that have always existed.”

