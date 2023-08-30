Elegbeleye pleads with Nigerian media not to drive NPFL sponsors away

The Chairman of the Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, Hon Gbenga Elegbeleye, has urged the Nigerian media to be constructive in their comments as anything…

The Chairman of the Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, Hon Gbenga Elegbeleye, has urged the Nigerian media to be constructive in their comments as anything otherwise could chase away potential sponsors.

Elegbeleye spoke to the media during the NPFL board’s Annual General Meeting, AGM held on Tuesday to herald the new season in the Nigeria Premier League, NPL.

“It is also important to recognise the role of the media in the success of our plans. We will be counting on your support again as we embark on this journey. We appreciate your criticisms when not destructive because negative reports chase away potential sponsors.

“It gladdens my heart to again harp on the Broadcast Streaming deal with Propel Sports Africa, which has as of today, deployed cameras to ten venues as a start-up,” he said.

He reiterated the board’s desire to sustain the feat recorded last season to ensure the NPFL regains his prideful position in Africa and the world over.

“As we move to commence the new season, this Board will be firm in the enforcement of the rules and regulations as well as be very fair to all.

“There will be no favouritism in applying the rules no matter whose interest is at stake as our sole interest is the good of the league. “Therefore, we would be building on the achievements of the last season to ensure that Nigeria’s domestic league reclaims a pride of place in Africa,” he stated.

Elegbeleye, who earlier during his speech at the AGM, acknowledged the significant role played by investment partners, GTI Assets Management opined that the NPL is targeting to increase its revenue base to the extent that clubs would share from sponsorships and would have enough to attract quality players abroad and also improve their infrastructure.

The former director general, National Sports Commission nonetheless urged the club owners to show cooperation with Propel Sports Africa, the company that will live stream matches of the fast-approaching NPFL season.

The 2023/2024 NPFL, which kicks off on September 9, will be a complete 20-team format as the NPL has jettisoned the abridged format used last season.

