Electricity supply drops as DisCos rake in N247bn in Q1

Electricity supply across the country in the first quarter of 2023 dropped to 5,852 Gigawatt hours (Gwh), a report by the National Bureau of Statistics has disclosed.

The report titled, ‘Nigeria Electricity Report: Energy Billed, Revenue Generated and Customers by DisCos Q1 2023’ showed that energy supply dropped by 1.74 per cent from 5,956 (Gwh), when compared to the same period in 2022 but increased (5,611 Gwh) when compared to the fourth quarter of 2022.

Similarly, it stated that DisCos generated revenue of N247.3bn during the period, which increased from N232.3bn generated in Q4 2022.

“On a year-on-year basis, revenue generated in the reference period rose by 20.81 per cent from N204.7bn recorded in Q1 2022.”

A breakdown shows that Ikeja Disco (IEDC) had the highest revenue generation with N49.7bn followed by Eko Disco (EEDC) with N41.7bn and Abuja (AEDC) DisCo N38.1bn.

Others include; Benin (BEDC) N20.1bn, Enugu (EEDC) 18.9bn, Ibadan (IBEDC) 25.5bn, Jos (JEDC) N8.8bn, Kaduna (KDEDC) N7.7bn, Kano (KEDC) N14.9bn, Port Harcourt (PEDC) N19.6bn and Yola (YEDC) N4.9bn.

The report added that the total customer numbers in Q1 2023 stood at 11.2m from 11m in Q4 2022, showing an increase of 1.89 per cent.

