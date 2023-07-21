Electricity Hike: VC advises varsities to embrace solar

The Vice Chancellor of Al-Hikmah University, Ilorin, Prof. Noah Yusuf, said the university has embarked on a solar energy project to reduce the exorbitant bill…

Yusuf disclosed this in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, at the press briefing to mark his third anniversary in office.

He said, “Universities across the country should work towards embracing solar to cut costs and grow revenue.”

He said the institution has been rationing power with a view to cutting down on electricity bills from PHCN, but with the increment in electricity tariff, the bill has gone beyond normal.

He said the institution had concluded plans to go on 100 per cent solar energy to reduce the cost of electricity and purchase of diesel in all its campuses.

