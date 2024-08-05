Electrical engineers, SON partner on standards in construction sector

The Nigerian Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers (NIEEE) says it is currently partnering with the Standards Organisation of Nigeria to ensure that imported materials…

The Nigerian Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers (NIEEE) says it is currently partnering with the Standards Organisation of Nigeria to ensure that imported materials adhere to standards and specifications in the country.

The NIEEE president, Engr. Felix Olu, made the disclosure when he led executives of the institute who recently undertook a technical visit to the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) Laboratory Complex at Ogba in Lagos, a statement by the institute stated.

In his address, Engr. Olu reiterated the commitment of NIEEE to fostering collaboration between the organisations and providing technical advice and expertise to eliminate quackery as part of the efforts to ensure standards in the construction sector.

While presenting a copy of the newly amended act establishing the institute, he said, “The newly introduced CIEEEN Act, established to elevate professionalism and eradicate quackery in the realm of electrical and electronic engineering, will go a long way in sanitising the sector and boost investor confidence.”

SON’s head of Electrical Electronics, Engr. Ismaila Lawal, who conducted the visiting team around the complex, recounted the support SON has been receiving from the institute, adding that “The exemplary performance of the personnel nominated by the institute into technical committees of the SON to manage standards development, has greatly enhanced the efficiency of the agency in delivering its mandate.”

Also speaking, the Director Laboratory, Mr David Ikhenebome, emphasised the urgent need within SON, for skilled electrical professionals to train their employees, noting that the visit would forge a stronger bond between the two organisations especially in capacity training and development.